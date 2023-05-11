The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 8
- Disorderly conduct — 432 Dock Gator Rd., Daleville.
May 9
- Disturbing the peace — Homeless.
- Disorderly conduct — 2604 41st Ave., Meridian.
May 10
- Domestic violence — 2715 40th Ave., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 9
- Commercial burglary — 400 block of Front Street Extension; 7:17 a.m.
- Auto burglary — 1800 block of North Frontage Road; 2:03 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
May 8
- Motor vehicles; driving on roadways landed for traffic improper, DUI other substance first offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, no/expired drivers license — 453 Harrison Jackson Rd., Marion, Alabama.
- Arson — 5925 Old Hwy 80 W Lot 10, Meridian.
- Conspiracy — 4087 34th Ave., Meridian.
- DUI-mutilation/disfigurement of another, felony carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a controlled substance — 5726 Hwy 45 Bypass, Meridian.
May 9
- DUI other substance first offense, lighting equipment requirements, driving with suspended/revoked drivers license, failure to maintain liability insurance and possession of marijuana — 339 CR 2424, Enterprise.
- Disorderly conduct — 1001 East Francis St., Appleton, Wisconsin.
- Possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court, possession of methamphetamine — 1826 37th Ave., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 8
- Non-reportable — Aycock Rd.
- Non-reportable — Ridge Rd.
- DUI other substance first offense — Interstate 20/59 eastbound
May 9
- Possession of a controlled substance — Highway 19 North
- Non-reportable — Bolen Long Creek Road
May 10
- DUI other substance first offense — Trailrace Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 8
- Alarm system malfunction — 901 1st
- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle — Interstate 59/20 eastbound
- Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 2305 D
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire — 121 Russell
- Not reported — 1426 51st
- Not reported — 301 63rd
- Not reported — 792 Briarwood
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
May 8
- Motor vehicle accident — Interstate 20 (Toomsuba)
- Assist — BB Johnson/Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville)
- Emergency medical service — Russell Camp Rd. (Southeast)
May 9
Motor vehicle accident — Highway 11/8
- 0 (Toomsuba)
- Motor vehicle accident — Highway 1
1/8
- 0 (Lauderdale)
- Vehicle fire — Hamrick Road North (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
