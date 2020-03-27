Law enforcement adapts as COVID-19 cases increase in Lauderdale County

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Lauderdale County, law enforcement officers are making changes to better protect themselves and the public.
“We’re making assessments everyday," said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. "In the jail there are no visitors, we’re screening staff as they come in, no one has signs or symptoms."
Calhoun says fewer people are on the roads right now, and calls for service have decreased, but deputies are still approaching calls with caution.
The sheriff’s department will also begin using protective equipment as needed, he said.
“Go by the guidelines of the CDC, look out for your neighbor,” Calhoun said when asked what citizens should do to stay safe.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department is reducing officers' physical response to calls, but only in certain circumstances.
Citizens needing assistance with police reports and non-emergency calls can call the non-emergency number at 601-485-1893 (press 2 when asked) or 601-484-6845. Officers may respond to take reports in person if necessary, according to the MPD.
Lewis Robbins, interim chief of the MPD, says an example of a non-emergency is vandalism, which doesn’t require a detective to respond immediately.
However, Robbins also stressed that officers are continuing to report to emergencies and some non-emergencies.
“There may be situations that warrants responding to, but at the same time we’ll have the social distancing that takes place,” Robbins said.
When responding at a home or office for example, officers may ask an individual to step outside to speak with them. The department will be utilizing gloves and masks for the officers as necessary, as well as only using essential personnel, according to Robbins.
This means that only sworn officers will be on duty until further notice.
“We’re very concerned with officer safety,” said Robbins.
Records requests and fingerprinting
Citizen requests for records, wreck reports, and payment of fines or any other related court operations are still being processed. All applicant fingerprinting services are suspended until further notice.
