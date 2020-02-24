A Lauderdale woman died following a car crash early Sunday morning, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said.
Authorities identified the victim as 35-year-old Adrian Thomas Mosley.
The sedan Mosley was driving on Poplar Springs Road appeared to have gone off the road and struck a tree just before 5 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
No one else was in the car.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said Mosley died from chest trauma.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
