Lauderdale Sheriff's Department looking for Toomsuba armed robbery suspect

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect from an attempted armed robbery in Toomsuba.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to an attempted armed robbery on Monday, Jan. 6 at a Dollar General located on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba. Calhoun said the suspect is an unidentified black man.
The suspect might be connected to other armed robberies in the area, Calhoun said.
Calhoun asks anyone who can help in identifying the suspect to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.
