Lauderdale native Ron Nixon earns Emmy Award

Lauderdale County native and journalist Ron Nixon can now add an Emmy Award to his list of accomplishments.

Lauderdale County native Ron Nixon joins The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Nixon, an acclaimed reporter, editor and data journalist, will join The…

“I’m a kid from rural Lauderdale County, you don’t think about winning an Emmy,” said Nixon, a Marine Corps veteran who has worked for the New York Times, The Roanoke Times, the Minneapolis-Star Tribune and many other news outlets.

Nixon, the global investigations editor for the Associated Press, was part of a team that won an Emmy from the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards. Nixon and others won for outstanding continuing coverage in a news magazine for the documentary "Kids Caught in the Crackdown."

The PBS documentary, a collaboration between The Associated Press and FRONTLINE, focuses on the issue of mass confinement of migrant children. Nixon said the film follows up on reporting by the AP, which detailed the conditions migrant children faced while in detention.

Nixon said he was surprised when the award was announced, crediting the reporters and others who worked on the piece.

“It was just an honor to be nominated,” he said. “As an old newspaper guy, you really don’t really think about winning an Emmy,” he said.