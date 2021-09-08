The number of Lauderdale County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 40 percent Wednesday, with 47 percent receiving at least one dose.
The increased vaccination rates come as the state continues to struggle with the highly contagious Delta variant that has strained the state’s health system beyond capacity.
“It’s been a rough month and a half,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a press briefing Wednesday. “The delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a lot of unnecessary deaths.”
Mississippi Department of Health reported Wednesday the state had seen its seventh pediatric death from COVID-19, with more than 20 children hospitalized with coronavirus complications.
Additionally, Dobbs said MSDH had seen an increase in COVID-19 deaths among pregnant women, with eight deaths reported so far.
“Sadly we’ve seen a pretty significant number of pregnant women not survive COVID in recent weeks,” he said. “Currently, we are investigating eight reports of pregnant women who have died within the past several weeks, all of whom were unvaccinated.”
Coronavirus can be deadly for pregnant women, Dobbs said, but it can also be deadly for their children.
“We’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise, or the death of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks. It’s been a real tragedy,” he said.
Two main treatments are available to help protect all Mississippians from coronavirus, Dobbs said. Vaccinations are safe and effective at preventing infection, and monoclonal antibodies are available to reduce the severity of COVID in those who do get infected. Both treatments are approved and recommended for pregnant women, he said.
Deaths among all Mississippians continue to be near peak levels, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said. In August, MSDH reported more than 93,000 cases of COVID, which will translate into more deaths coming in future days, he said.
“When you have a very large surge of cases like we’ve had, sadly the deaths follow ten days to a couple weeks after that,” he said.
The state reported an additional 102 deaths on Wednesday and more than a 1,000 deaths in the month of August. Hospitals also remain near capacity, with 414 patients in the ICU and 291 on ventilators.
Senior Deputy and Director for Health Protection Jim Craig said 10 ICU beds were available Wednesday, however 202 patients were being treated in emergency rooms.
“You look at these 202 being cared for in an emergency room bed, 67 patients are waiting for an ICU bed. Of those 67 that are waiting for an ICU bed, 23 of those are COVID patients,” he said. “So if you look at that, the number of patients that are waiting on an ICU bed and being care for, very appropriately, in emergency rooms, the bed capacity for ICU space is effectively zero still in the state of Mississippi.”
Health officials continued to urge Mississippians to get vaccinated. Vaccines are available for free at all county health departments and are also available at many clinics and pharmacies throughout the state.
Almost half of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but Dobbs said the level of immunity is still not enough to keep the virus from spreading.
“We don’t have near enough people in the state who are immune, either because of natural infection or because of vaccination, to keep us from having additional surges or to keep us from having additional outbreaks” he said. “So please, if you are not immune, if you’ve not been vaccinated, please go ahead and get vaccinated.”
