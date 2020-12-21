Lauderdale County's Sam Upchurch honored as deputy of the year

Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith returns to work for first time since March shooting Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith had just stepped away from his truck at the Lauderdale C…

Sam Upchurch says he was just doing his job when he helped save the life of a local judge in March.

“I was happy with my actions and the actions of coworkers working together," said Upchurch, a deputy with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. "We helped save Judge Smith."

Smith, a Chancery Court Judge, was shot in the back as he stepped out of his truck outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse on March 16.

Upchurch, a registered nurse and former paramedic, stabilized the judge until paramedics could arrive.

After several surgeries, Smith returned to the bench.

For his bravery, Upchurch was named deputy of the year by the Mississippi Sheriff's Association on Dec. 7.

“I’m very humbled that I received the award,” he said. “I work in the whole department of heroes. Any one of the deputies is as deserving of the award as I am.”

Upchurch hopes the recognition will help the public realize the importance of first responders.

“It feels great to be recognized, because law enforcement officers all over the county go to work every day and perform incredible acts with no recognition whatsoever,” he said.

Shooting remains under investigation

No suspects have been named in Smith’s shooting, which remains under investigation, according to LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

East Mississippi Crimestoppers is offering a rewards to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call the Crimestoppers tip line at 855-485-8477 or visit the East Mississippi Crimestoppers Facebook page or website at www.eastms.crimestoppersweb.com.