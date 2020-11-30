Lauderdale County’s preliminary unemployment rate in October was 6.8%, an increase over the revised October 2019 rate of 5.3%, according to not seasonally adjusted data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Lauderdale County’s revised unemployment rate in September 2020 was 6.5%.
Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6% in October. The seasonally adjusted rate was 6.9%.
According to the Associated Press, the national jobs report for October suggests that the economy continues to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Mississippi, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7% in October.
In Meridian, the preliminary October unemployment rate was 8.2%, which is 2.8% higher than the revised October 2019 rate of 5.4%.
The October unemployment rate was 6.3% in Newton County and 7.5% in Clarke County, according to not seasonally adjusted data from MDES. Kemper County saw a 9.2% unemployment rate in October, and Neshoba County saw a 6.9% rate.
