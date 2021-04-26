One in four Lauderdale County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday.
Fully vaccinated individuals have received two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Thirty-one percent of Lauderdale County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Lauderdale County’s vaccination rates are similar to the statewide rates. About 23% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, and about 29% of state residents have received at least one of COVID-19 vaccine.
In Neshoba County, only 16% of residents are fully vaccinated, and only 19% of residents have received at least one dose.
Mississippi is lagging behind other states in its vaccine rollout. The state is ranked 50th for the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times.
Nationally, 28.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.5% of the population has received at least one dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday afternoon.
In a Monday morning tweet, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs noted that people 65 years and older are still highly vulnerable to COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.
“Now is the time - get your shot,” Dobbs tweeted.
Vaccination rates for other East Mississippi counties are below.
Clarke County: 31% of the residents have received at least one dose; 24% are fully vaccinated.
Newton County: 31% of the residents have received at least one dose; 25% are fully vaccinated.
Kemper County: 26% of the residents have received at least one dose; 21% of residents are fully vaccinated.
