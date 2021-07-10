Three senior level 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. program competitors are headed to Starkville to try and earn a place on the MSU 4-H Shooting sports team that will go to Omaha, Nebraska in June of 2022 to compete for a National 4-H title.
Hundreds of kids from around the state will compete July 16-17 in different competitions geared to really test their ability.
Jordan Miles, who graduated with honors from Russell Christian Academy this year, will compete in archery in the standard compound bow division. Miles was second place in her division at the Southeast 4-H District shoot held in May in Lumberton. She is the daughter of Shaun and Brenda Miles of Lauderdale, and is an active member of the Lauderdale 4-H Club, serving as vice president this year.
Two West Lauderdale High students will represent Lauderdale County in the shotgun competition at the Starkville Gun Club.
Peyton Coleman and Carson Covington are aiming for a spot on the State 4-H team. Coleman has been involved with shooting sports for several years but, this is Covington’s first experience with competition.
The combination of skeet and trap at the state level is a very challenging course but, thanks to the help of Ken Kercheval at Camp Binachi and some added practice, the youg men are ready. Our 4-H has had so much support at the county level.
Mike and Dorothy Vance are the volunteer leaders for the S.A.F.E.T.Y. in Lauderdale County and none of this would be possible if were not for them giving their time and their shooting range to these kids who compete. The Vances coach all the kids, from archery to rifle and pistol to shotgun they are the backbone of the program.
Kids can start competing at 8 years of age until they are 18 in 4-H and there are over 300,000 kids in 4-H across the country.
For more information on how to become a part of 4-H contact the MSU Extension office at 601-482-9764.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.