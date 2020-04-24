The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department has arrested a woman in a case of alleged child abuse.
The investigation started on April 14, after investigators received a call about a child being abused, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The case is being investigated between the department and child protective services, he said.
A search warrant was initiated on Thursday at a residence in Lauderdale County and Pamela Stewart, 32, was taken into custody, Calhoun said.
Stewart was charged with child abuse and possession of a controlled substance and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $32,000 bond.
