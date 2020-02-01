Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson is warning the public about a social security scam.
Her office received three complaints Friday, she said.
As part of the scam, a recorded message from an unknown number states:
“This is Officer Mitchell with the Social Security office advising you that your social security number has been compromised. Hit #1 to talk to Officer Mitchell.”
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has said such federal agencies conduct business by mail and not over the phone.
