Lauderdale County’s preliminary unemployment rate was 5.9% in November, a decrease from October’s revised unemployment rate of 6.9%, according to not seasonally adjusted data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The county’s revised unemployment rate was 5.4% in November 2019.
Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4% in November.
The Associated Press reported that employers in the U.S. scaled back hiring in November. The U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report showed that the country added 245,000 new jobs in November, as opposed to 610,000 in October, according to the Associated Press.
In Mississippi, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.0% in November, and in Meridian, the rate was 6.9%.
The November unemployment rate was 5.3% in Newton County and 6.7% in Clarke County, according to not seasonally adjusted data from MDES. Kemper County saw an 8.0% unemployment rate in November, and Neshoba County saw a 5.9% rate.
