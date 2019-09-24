The Mississippi Forestry Commission authorized a burn ban for Lauderdale County and two other counties.
The burn ban was approved Monday and will be in effect until Oct. 23.
There should not be any outdoor burning of any kind, which includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning and anything with an open flame that produces an ember, according to the commission. Items that are allowed during the ban are propane gas, grills, gas heaters and charcoal grills.
Lauderdale County Fire Chief Alan Dover said it is important to follow burn bans because a small fire can become a big one. No one should leave a fire unattended, he said.
Over the weekend, firefighters responded to two structure fires that started from brush fires that got out of control, Dover said.
“With all the conditions, they need to treat the bans as serious as we do,” Dover said.
Dry conditions have increased the risks of fires.
Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service, Dover said, there is a 30 percent chance of rain for the next two weeks.
For conditions to get better the area would need to have a significant amount of rain, he said. The ban could be extended if conditions don't improve, Dover said.
Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500, according to the forestry commission. The ban is enforced by the sheriff’s department, Dover said.
Those needing more details about the burn ban can visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.
