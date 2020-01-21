Lauderdale County trims tornado recovery committee

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve the reorganization of a committee established following the April 2018 tornado that struck Meridian and Marion.
School buildings, homes and other structures were damaged when the EF-2 tornado tore through the county.
The Long Term Recovery Committee was established in May 2018 to help residents repair their homes following the tornado.
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said it has been challenging to get a quorum at meetings of the committee.
The board voted to reduce the number of committee members from 15 to nine, reappointing Justin Branstetter, James Carter, Norman Coleman, Ronald Collier, Kris Gianakos, Neil Henry, Jimmie Moore, Fonda Rush and Kim Waters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.