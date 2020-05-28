Lauderdale County Tourism seeks COVID-19 recovery funds

Lauderdale County Tourism is seeking COVID-19 recovery funds through the state of Mississippi to help bring visitors back.
At a county board of supervisors work session Thursday, Executive Director Dede Mogollon said her office and others around the state are trying to get funds for a marketing recovery campaign through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“These funds are much needed to bring visitors back to not only help tourism, but all the community businesses that have suffered from a lack of visitors,” Mogollon said, following the meeting.
At a meeting on Monday, the board is expected to vote on whether to put out a request for proposal for an agency that would develop a marketing plan for tourism if the recovery funds are granted.
“Traditionally, we do most of our strategizing in house, but the restrictions on these funds are they have to be spent by the end of the year,” Mogollon told supervisors. “It’ll be very fast and furious, creating content, getting it out, promoting Meridian.”
The tourism office is funded by the county's hotel occupancy tax and Mogollon anticipates collections to be down $120,000 by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The board is also expected to vote Monday on changes to the county’s new animal shelter, at a cost of $18,535.
The shelter is under construction behind Marion Town Hall.
The total amount for a construction contract with Cooper Concrete Construction, LLC. was $596,000 before the proposed changes, according to county leaders.
The modifications include the installation of a drain and a concrete block wall and wiring for a shed, among other changes, said County Admininstrator Chris Lafferty.
“During the design phase, the extent that we needed these items included was not known to us or the engineer,” Lafferty said. “As the project unfolded, it was determined that we needed it.”
The new space is expected to hold 50 cages and 27 runs, with additional spacing to set up wire cages if necessary.
