Lauderdale County to set up COVID-19 mobile testing sites; Mississippi reports 42 new cases

Lauderdale County is preparing to set up a mobile testing site and a centrally localized call center for COVID-19 in the near future, Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said Monday.
Plans were discussed at a meeting of the healthcare coalition, part of the local emergency planning committee.
The city of Meridian is implementing a nightly citywide curfew beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. through April 6.
Residents may still travel to and from work or pharmacies or seek medical care.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday morning, bringing the state total to 249.
One person has died in the state since the outbreak began.
No cases were reported in Lauderdale County and neighboring Clarke, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties in the latest update.
Residents in East Mississippi should continue to take precautions, Barrett said.
“It is a possibility that there is someone out there that is infected and that’s why everybody still needs to stay diligent,” he said.
MSDH reports 1,392 people have been tested by the state's public health laboratory.
In East Mississippi, MSDH reports the following healthcare facilities have submitted samples for testing by MSDH:
Lauderdale County - Anderson Regional Medical Center; Rush Foundation Hospital; Rush Medical Clinic; Rush Outreach Lab; Internal Medicine Clinic
Clarke County - H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital
Neshoba County - Anderson Family Medical Center - Airpark; Neshoba County General Hospital; Neshoba Medical Associates; Neshoba Urgent Care Clinic
Newton County - Laird Hospital
Healthcare providers can also submit samples for testing to other commercial labs and any positive test results will be included in the state's totals, MSDH said.
Lauderdale County began new safety measures Monday at various county facilities, including the courthouse and Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building Monday. All visitors and employees are required to have their temperature checked by health care professionals and answer a screening questionnaire before they are permitted to enter.
