Lauderdale County to replace Old Highway 80 bridge

Lauderdale County is moving forward on a plan to replace a bridge on Old Highway 80.
The board of supervisors voted on Monday to award the contract to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc., whose bid was $317,376.
District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said that construction will start around Jan. 1, 2021 and he expects it to end in March at the latest, as the contractors have 60 working days to complete it.
The existing bridge is currently closed.
Rush Mayatt, Lauderdale County road manager, said the Federal Highway Administration inspected the bridge in 2019 and found that it needed to be replaced. He said the new structure will be a concrete bridge.
