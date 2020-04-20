Lauderdale County takes steps to resume business

Some businesses and government buildings in Lauderdale County have started to reopen after weeks of restrictions in place for COVID-19.
According to Mayor Percy Bland, all non-essential businesses in Meridian, including florists, bookstores and retail stores are allowed to conduct curbside sales, and daycares have been permitted to reopen.
The city on Friday reopened Bonita Lakes Park, the softball field at Northeast Park and the Sammie Davidson Softball Complex, and about 50 to 60 percent of city employees returned to work on Monday.
Several county facilities are back open, including the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building, the road department and the tax assessor's office.
Public riding will resume at the Agri-Center on May 1 and public events will resume there May 4, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, one additional death and 18 new cases in Lauderdale County Monday.
The county now has 220 confirmed cases, 15 deaths and nine outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
MSDH confirmed 238 new cases in Mississippi for a total of 4,512 and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 169 statewide. Of the 169 people killed by COVID-19 in Mississippi, 107 patients were identified as black or African American, according to the health department.
A month ago, MSDH reported 80 total cases and one death in Mississippi and no confirmed cases in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths in the state, the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the third highest number of cases, according to MSDH.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
State health officials said that as of Sunday, 51,434 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and MSDH will set up a one-day, drive-through testing site in Kemper County on Friday, April 24.
The site will be located at Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., in DeKalb.
To be tested, an individual must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician at 601-496-7200.
After that, an appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.