Lauderdale County supervisors vote to allow issuance of bonds

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to authorize the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds.
The bonds could be used for a number of projects, including the courthouse complex, road and bridge repair, playgrounds and recreation centers and firefighting equipment.
Tommy Williams, a Marion resident and acting director of The Lauderdale County Citizens for Responsible Governance, led an effort to block the proposal, saying the county should not continue borrowing the money it needs.
The county did not receive any petitions to force an election on the issue by the deadline, according to Chancery Clerk Carolyn Mooney.
Supervisors did not discuss the issue before voting Monday, though they have talked about the bonds in prior meetings.
“We’re looking forward on using that bond proceeds to work on roads and bridges and I think that was the intent from the beginning,” said District 5 Supervisor and Board President Kyle Rutledge, following the meeting. “We’re going to put it to good use.”
Rutledge has said that he would like to eventually shift away from using bonds.
“It’s something that can’t be done overnight, but just something we can work towards,” he said. “Before the money is released, we’re going to have a lot more discussion on how all that’s going to be used and full agreement on the board.”
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said the board's financial advisor would come to the next work session to discuss recommendations for the bonds.
Thaggard expected it would be April before the bonds would be sold.
