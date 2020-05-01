The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors plans to vote Monday on whether to approve approximately $85,000 in additional costs to remove asbestos from the old Village Fair Mall.
A change order from Snyder Environmental & Construction is on the agenda for Monday's meeting. The board approved up to an additional $102,319 last week, but hoped to negotiate the change order for a lower price, according to Board President Kyle Rutledge, who represents District 5.
Rutledge said work crews from Snyder discovered asbestos material on 294 columns at the mall.
In January, the board voted to accept a bid from Snyder to remove asbestos from the mall and tear it down to the slab, at a cost of $1,708,820.
Demolition is expected to begin in June, Rutledge said.
County leaders plan to build a new courthouse complex at the old mall site on 22nd Avenue. The county purchased the 39-acre property off 22nd Avenue in June 2019 for $1.25 million.
The county paid PPM Consultants, Inc. for environmental consulting and asbestos abatement planning.
The board is also expected to vote Monday on whether to accept a bid from J&J Contractors Inc. to construct an ADA-compliant ramp and replace all of the windows at the current courthouse, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
