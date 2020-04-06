Lauderdale County supervisors set May 4 to receive bids on bonds

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors has set May 4 as the date to receive sealed bids on $10 million in general obligation bonds.
The bonds could be used for a number of projects, including the courthouse complex, road and bridge repair, playgrounds and recreation centers and firefighting equipment.
The board has selected a 15-year maturity schedule instead of a 20-year schedule, according to Board Attorney Lee Thaggard.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said the 15-year maturity schedule will save several hundred thousand dollars in interest.
The lowest and best bid will be awarded and the county anticipates completing the bond sale prior to the end of May, Thaggard said.
