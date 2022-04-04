Lauderdale County supervisors will vote April 18 on whether or not to opt-out of the state medical marijuana program.
In a meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors discussed the program and outlined their concerns with how it could impact the county. Supervisor Jonathan Wells said one of his concerns is a lack of clarity on who would be responsible for regulating the medical marijuana industry.
Readers Poll: Medical marijuana
Would you use marijuana for medical purposes?
Although the Mississippi Department of Health is tasked with administering the program, no regulations have been developed yet that say who will be in charge of inspecting dispensaries and growing facilities to make sure they’re following the rules.
“The regulations haven’t even been written by the Department of Health yet,” he said. “I don’t know what that would look like for us down the road. You know, I think about unfunded mandates kind of a deal, how are those going to be written up. What’s our responsibility as a county going to be to regulate these things if they toss it to us?”
In addition to helping sick Mississippians with their medical issues, proponents of the program also touted the potential tax revenue it would bring in. Medical marijuana in Mississippi will be taxed at both the state sales tax rate of 7% with an additional 5% tax to help facilitate the program.
Lauderdale County, however, is unlikely to see the benefit from those taxes, Wells noted.
“We know that businesses in the county like our gas stations, places like that, people pay sales tax and it goes straight back to the state,” he said. “We don’t get anything back.”
The Department of Revenue collects sales tax and returns portions to municipalities throughout the state. Counties, however, are funded mainly through ad valorem taxes and do not receive sale taxes.
Supervisor Josh Todd said the county simply is not set up to regulate the medical marijuana industry and having to develop a regulatory program would be a drain on county resources.
“We’re just not set up to regulate it,” he said. “We’d have to create a whole other job to regulate this stuff, and then we get no sales tax.”
A vote by the Board of Supervisors to opt-out of medical marijuana would not prohibit dispensaries or grower facilities within the City of Meridian or Town of Marion. Wells said the board could choose to opt-out of dispensaries but allow grow facilities, which would keep the tax revenue for municipalities while limiting the county’s potential liabilities for regulating the marijuana industry.
“I agree with that, possibly opting out of dispensaries and having growers, but not opting out all together,” he said. “Because, like I said, I think the city is probably going to have both. Why would we compete?”
Todd said it was important for residents to understand that no matter which way the board votes, it would not impact residents’ ability to get a medical marijuana card or possess and use medical marijuana. The vote, he said, would only decide whether or not medical marijuana could be grown or sold in the county.
“I think there’s a misconception that if Lauderdale County opts out, it does not mean you cannot have medical marijuana in your house, on your person," he said. "It does not mean you can’t have it in the county,” he said.
Should the county choose to opt out, Todd said, residents could still use medical marijuana, but they would have to drive into town or to a neighboring county to purchase it.
The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act set a May 3 deadline for counties and municipalities to opt-out of all or part of the program. Once they opt out, counties and municipalities can vote to opt back in at any time.
The bill also outlined a petition process for voters to overrule an opt-out vote by collecting the lesser of 1,500 signatures or 20% of qualified electors. A successful petition would trigger a special election within 60 days to put the issue of allowing medical marijuana to the voters.
The board of supervisors on Monday announced its intent to hold a vote to decide whether or not to opt out of the medical marijuana program. Supervisors will weigh their options and hear feedback from constituents before voting April 18 at 10 a.m.
“Let the emails and phone calls begin,” Wells said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.