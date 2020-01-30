Lauderdale County supervisors expected to vote on bond issue Monday

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to authorize the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds, a proposal some in the community are trying to block.
Earlier this month, supervisors voted in support of plans to issue the bonds, which could be used for a number of projects, including the courthouse complex, road and bridge repair, playgrounds and recreation centers and firefighting equipment.
Tommy Williams, a Marion resident and acting director of The Lauderdale County Citizens for Responsible Governance, told the board he was opposed to the idea at a January work session.
“It’s saying, 'Well we don’t have enough to live on what we’re earning and what we’re taking in in our budget, so we’re going to go put it to our credit card,'” Williams said Thursday afternoon. “You can’t keep borrowing because you’re not bringing in enough money.”
The Lauderdale County Citizens for Responsible Governance has placed a full-page ad in The Meridian Star three times this month, calling for volunteers to help with petitions against the proposed action.
“It’s been a lot slower than we had hoped," Williams said. "We haven’t given up on it yet since we have a few days left.”
According to the state code, 20 percent, or 1,500 of the “qualified electors of the county” would need to file a written protest to force an election on the bond issue, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said.
If the board decides to authorize the issuance of the bonds, supervisors would meet at an upcoming work session with a financial advisor to determine the type of bonds issued, Thaggard said.
Board President Kyle Rutledge, who represents District 5, has said that the majority of the bonds would go to roads and bridges, with a portion for the new courthouse complex project.
He has encouraged a shift away from bonding and more discussion about how funds would be spent.
