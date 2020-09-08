Lauderdale County officials are considering a $62.1 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty told the board of supervisors Tuesday that the proposal includes some pay raises in specific departments, but no county-wide cost of living increases.
Tax revenues are expected to account for 62 percent of the budget, with the remaining revenue from road and bridge privilege taxes, licenses and commissions, fines and forfeitures, revenue from federal, state or local entities, garbage fees, interest income and other sources.
On the expenditure side, 26 percent of the proposed budget covers general government, which includes the board of supervisors, chancery clerk, circuit clerk, tax assessor, tax collector, administration, and courts and elections.
Public safety, which includes the sheriff’s office, emergency management, ambulance service, volunteer fire departments and constables, accounts for 24 percent of the budget.
The public works division, which includes roads, bridges and solid waste, accounts for 22 percent of the budget.
Two percent of the budget is allocated to health and welfare, which covers the health department, animal control and the welfare department. Six percent of the budget covers culture and recreation, which includes the public library, community colleges, county extension service and the Lauderdale County Ag Center.
Economic development accounts for two percent of the proposal, while 11 percent is budgeted for debt service.
The proposed budget does not include a millage increase, meaning that residents will not pay more in property taxes, vehicle tag fees and other items unless the assessed value of their property has increased.
The budget for fiscal year 2019-20 was $58.7 million.
The board is expected to vote on the budget at 9 a.m. Thursday in the board room at the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building in Meridian.
Other matters
In other matters, supervisors agreed to apply for a grant to train emergency responders.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency The $400,000 grant will be used to train volunteers, firefighters and county employees, LEMA Director Odie Barrett last week.
The grant requires a 20 percent match by the county, he said. Barrett said the grant would be used to purchase fuel tanks and to build a simulated creek. The tanks would be filled with water to simulate a fuel spill, he said.
