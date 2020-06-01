The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to accept a proposal by Vance Brothers to microsurface four state aid roads this summer.
They include Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Chip Pickering Drive, Long Creek Road and West Lauderdale Road.
District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the treatment involves a sealing solution that extends the life of roads showing wear and tear.
The project has a cost of $555,487 and will be paid for primarily through state use tax funds from internet purchases, according to county leaders.
The board also voted to advertise a request for proposal for an agency that would develop a marketing plan for tourism if COVID-19 recovery funds are granted.
Lauderdale County Tourism Executive Director Dede Mogollon said last week that her office and others around the state are trying to get funds for a marketing recovery campaign through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Supervisors also voted Monday to approve changes to the county’s new animal shelter, at a cost of $18,535.
The shelter is under construction behind Marion Town Hall.
The total amount for a construction contract with Cooper Concrete Construction, LLC. was $596,000 before the proposed changes, according to county leaders.
The modifications include the installation of a drain and a concrete block wall and wiring for a shed, among other changes, said County Admininstrator Chris Lafferty.
