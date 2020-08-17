Lauderdale County Supervisor Josh Todd named president of Miss. Association of Supervisors

Lauderdale County District 3 Supervisor Josh Todd has been named president of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.
The organization, established in 1908, “supports, empowers and unifies all Mississippi counties through advocacy, member services, community and civic engagement, and leadership development,” according to its website.
Todd, who was elected to the District 3 seat in 2011, will serve as MAS president for the next year.
“It’s a great thing to be a part of,” said Todd, who has served other roles with the association. “It’s taken me four years to get here.”
