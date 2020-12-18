Lauderdale County students will return to campus on a staggered schedule after their winter break.
Students with last names starting with A-K will return on Jan. 6, while those with last names beginning with L-Z will attend on Jan.7.
Starting on Jan. 8, all students will attend five days a week through the rest of the school year, said Ken Hardy, director of federal programs and accountability.
The district will follow that schedule except during weeks with holidays, he said. During those weeks, there will be no distance learning days.
Students will have distance learning days on January 13 and 27; February 3, 10 and 24; March 3, 11 and 12; and May 26 and 25.
The calendar also includes hybrid learning days on March 10, April 14 and 28 and May 12.
