Lauderdale County students, teachers head back to school

Holding each others hands, brothers Reid and Bryce Henry were ready for the first day of school.
Even though the 7-year-old twins enjoyed their summer vacation, they were excited to start the new school year. Reid said he was ready to get back to his favorite class, reading, while Bryce was looking forward to math class.
"I am excited to read lots of books," Reid said.
Students all over Lauderdale County headed back to class on Tuesday. At Southeast Lauderdale Elementary, teachers and other staff members were out in full force, greeting parents and students alike.
Susan Henry, the mother of Bryce and Reid, said the twins were ready to go to school Tuesday morning. She said she couldn't wait to hear how their first day went.
Tammy Walker, from Lauderdale, said her granddaughter was so excited she didn’t sleep Monday night because she was excited to see her friends.
Daphne McKelvian, whose son has been attending Southeast for the last three years, also welcomed the start of school.
“Even though my child has special needs, they make you feel like family,” McKelvian said.
The first day of school was also exciting for teachers such as Kenitta Cooley, who's been teaching at Southeast for eight years. Cooley said she never knows what to expect each school year, because each group of students are different.
“I am just excited as the kids are and as nervous as the kids are, so the feelings are mutual. So what we feel, they feel,” she said.
For first-year teachers Taylor Powell and Ashlynn Lee, the first day of school is something they've been waiting for.
Lee, who will be teaching third grade, said she was a little nervous, but was looking forward to starting her teaching career.
"They are growing as students and I am growing as a teacher," Lee said. "We are going to have to learn and grown together."
