A Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department negotiator defused a confrontation involving a man with a gun Wednesday morning in northern Lauderdale County.
The sheriff's department responded to a report of a man with a gun walking along Highway 39 North near Ponta Hills Road West around 10:30 a.m.
Deputies found the man in the woods and he ran, pointed a gun at one of them, and then threatened harm to himself, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Deputies set up a perimiter and checked on two nearby residences, helping one person leave the house, Calhoun said.
After around an hour and 45 minutes, the negotiator was able to talk the man into surrendering without incident, Calhoun said.
The man is wanted by Clarke County and Mississippi Department of Corrections and will eventually be turned over to their custody, Calhoun said.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency assisted.
