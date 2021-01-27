Top spellers from across Lauderdale County will square off in an annual spelling bee on Friday.
Around 50 fourth through eighth-graders from the Lauderdale County School District and Russell Christian Academy will compete in the annual Lauderdale County Spelling Bee at 9 a.m. Friday at Meridian Little Theatre.
The event is sponsored by The Meridian Star, Meridian Little Theatre and the Lauderdale County School District.
Due to COVID-19, participants will only be allowed to invite two guests and will be required to wear masks.
The top four spellers will receive first, second, third and fourth place trophies. The first-place winner will go on to compete in the state spelling bee in Jackson, and the state bee winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland scheduled for June 1-3.
The national spelling bee for 2020 was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Nationwide, about 11 million students are expected to participate in the spelling competition that began in 1925.
Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Program and Student Data for Lauderdale County schools, said spelling helps students develop a love for learning.
“There are going to be some challenging words in this competition," he said. “ I think everyone participating is going to get a lot out of it.”
Bill Graham, editor of The Meridian Star, agreed.
"We look forward to the bee every year," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.