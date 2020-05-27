Two people have been arrested in connection with stealing guns and selling them to a pawnshop.
Caitlin Abigail Roe, 30 and Poncy Dawon Davis, 38, both of Meridian, were taken into custody on Tuesday, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said
An investigation was started after the victim called deputies about stolen guns, he said.
Calhoun said it was determined that Roe had been stealing from the victim for the last six months, then pawning the guns for money.
Roe was charged with 11 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny, trafficking stolen firearms, and two counts of possession of stolen property.
Davis was charged with commercial burglary and receiving stolen property.
Roe has a $140,400 bond and Davis has a $6,000 bond.
Calhoun said Roe and Davis are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.