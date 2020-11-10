Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department upgrades computer system

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is upgrading its computer equipment to help make its officers' jobs easier.
“I order to become more efficient and to do a better job — and also have access to more information, we needed to upgrade the computer systems,” said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The upgrades include the CAD system, which includes E-911.
Crime reports from the county, the city of Meridian and the town of Marion will be combined into one system called One Source.
The upgrades also include installing computers in patrol cars so deputies can run tags on vehicles, driver licenses, and file reports while out in the field.
“In the past, if we had a report to do, we would have to return to the office to put that information into the system," Calhoun said. "Now they don’t have to do that."
Calhoun said there are also plans to update the department's website to include inmate rosters.
The upgrades are expected to be complete in January.
