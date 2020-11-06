The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is hosting a blood drive on Veterans Day.
The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hamasa Temple Shrine located at 5516 Dale Drive Marion.
In order to comply with social distancing, appointments are encouraged.
A face mask will be required for both donors and staff.
Appointments can be booked by calling 601-482-9806 or go to vitalant.org/health and enter the code bluebloodlauderdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.