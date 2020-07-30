Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department seizes guns, money in drug busts

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department seized drugs, money and guns in two separate drug busts Thursday morning.
LCSD Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department SWAT team, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a warrant around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on 16th Street and 13th Avenue.
Jamekia Va’Sha Lewis, 21 and Jacqueline Michelle Johnson,45 were taken into custody. Lewis was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent and child endangerment. She was released on a $45,000 bond.
Johnson was charged with sale of marijuana and was released with a $20,000 bond.
Calhoun said around 9 a.m. deputies served a warrant at 33rd Street at the intersection of State Blvd., where Raymond Charles Evans, 58, and Anteiar Lashawn Martin, 40, were taken into custody.
Evans was charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute near 1500 feet of a church and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute near 1500 feet of a church.
Martin was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evan and Martin are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, with no bond.
Calhoun said guns and more than $11,000 was found during the arrest.
Calhoun said authorities are looking for Whitney Walk Jr., 32 of Meridian, in connection with that case.
Calhoun said the two cases are not connected, and that more arrests and charges are expected in the upcoming weeks.
Calhoun said anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
