Deputies from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating what they believe to be a shootout that happened early Saturday morning and sent one man to the hospital.
Dispatchers received several calls around 1:40 a.m. about gunshots in the 2400 block of Highway 496 near the Vimville community, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Responding deputies found numerous shell casings in the parking lot of a closed business and a witness who heard the shots reported seeing two vehicles in the area, Calhoun said.
The sheriff's department said deputies believe one driver was chasing another and shots may have been exchanged between the two vehicles.
A local hospital told deputies that a patient came in with a gunshot wound and the man was later transferred to a Jackson hospital, Calhoun said.
He said deputies have not been able to speak to him.
According to Calhoun, in the course of their investigation, deputies found a car parked behind a house on Highway 496 with gunshot holes in it and discovered a rifle magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.