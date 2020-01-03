The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department completed its latest “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, making arrests, issuing citations and even recovering a stolen vehicle.
The campaign is one of two blitzes the sheriff’s department does throughout the year to keep people safe on county roads, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
“The goal is for every agency in the nation to get people to not drink and drive,” he said. “We do different activities during blitz period – roadside safety checks and sobriety checkpoints.”
The blitz was not only effective in stopping unsafe drivers, but it also helped the sheriff’s department find wanted people, according to Calhoun.
One common misconception is that the sheriff’s department is using up resources for the safety checks, which Calhoun says is not true.
“These are deputies that would normally be off,” said Calhoun. “We use grants to boost to the number of personnel on the streets.”
The department uses the Occupant Protection grant, which provides $37,440 to pay for deputies to work overtime.
There’s also the DUI grant which provides $43,612 for staffing.
"Our roadways today are much safer,” said Calhoun. “Our efforts and education of drivers and enforcement have changed driver behavior.
Next up for the sheriff's office will be the “Click it or Ticket” program in the spring.
“For the last 20 plus years we’ve been working on getting our drivers and passengers to buckle up and we are woefully behind in the nation,” said Calhoun. “It’s a three-second thing to do that should be a habit.”
“Seat belts won’t save everyone, but statistically they save lives and reduce the risk of injury in a crash,” he added. “Our goal is not tickets, but to have safe roadways.”
By the Numbers: 2019 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
8 DUI arrests
408 seat belt citations
65 child restraint violations (children not in child safety seat)
18 felony arrests or warrants that were served
25 individuals with other types of warrants
Recovered one stolen vehicle
68 people with suspended licenses
201 citations for being uninsured motorists
15 drug arrests
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.