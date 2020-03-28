Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigates death

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in a rural part of the county.
The body of a 50-year-old black male was found near the intersection of Camp Ground Road and Beaver Pond Road at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. A person driving by saw the body and called authorities, he said.
Authorities are treating the case as a homicide, according to Calhoun.
The man's identity wasn't immediately released, and the body was sent to the state crime lab for further investigation, Calhoun said.
