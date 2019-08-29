An employee with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department was killed Thursday afternoon while he was working on a vehicle at his home.
Jonathan Mowery, 37, died around 2 p.m. on Mini Farm Road when his truck fell off its ramp and he was pinned under it, said Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie.
Mowery was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
Mowery worked as a sergeant at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and Thursday was his day off, Sollie said.
"He was liked by his peers," Sollie said.
Sollie said the next few days will be a difficult time for Mowery's colleagues, but the department will have chaplains, ministers and grief counselors on hand for anyone needing help.
