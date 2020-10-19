Lauderdale County sets $50M price tag for new courthouse complex

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors set a $50 million price tag on the new courthouse complex on Monday.

The board approved the issuance of one or more bonds for the building of the new government complex. The bond or bonds cannot surpass $50 million. The complex, which is planned to be about 89,000 square feet, will be built on the site of the former Village Fair Mall.

Grand juries have expressed concerns about conditions at the existing courthouse for decades. The courthouse was built in 1905, and the third floor and jail were added during the 1930s as a Works Progress Administration project. It is expected to become a museum once the new complex is built.

“In my opinion, it’s time for a courthouse, and the people of Lauderdale County want a new courthouse,” Wayman Newell, District 2 supervisor, told The Meridian Star.

+3 Architect unveils plans for Lauderdale County government complex The March shooting of a Lauderdale County Chancery Court judge and the COVID-19 pandemic ha…

In recent years, the board of supervisors has made constructing a new courthouse a priority. The county purchased the old Village Fair Mall in 2019 and demolished it this year, paving way for the new complex.

The new building will house offices for the tax assessor, tax collector, district attorney, public defender, board of supervisors, county administration and courts, among other offices. The county will also use a former LabCorp building that sits on the property as an office for the sheriff’s department and other uses.

Newell hopes that the county will start accepting construction bids for the project by January.

Lauderdale County supervisors: Courthouse to become museum; Confederate statue stays The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday that would keep the…

According to the agenda for the board meeting on Monday, the bond resolution is described as, “Consider Resolution Declaring the Intention of the Board of Supervisors of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, to Issue, in One or More Series, (I) General Obligation Bonds of the County, (II) a General Obligation Bond of the County for Sale to the Mississippi Development Bank And/or (III) Enter into a Loan with the Mississippi Development Bank, All in a Total Aggregate Principal Amount of Not to Exceed Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000) to Raise Money for the Purpose of Providing Funds for Purchasing or Erecting, Equipping, Repairing, Reconstructing, Remodeling and Enlarging County Buildings, Courthouses, Jails, and Related Facilities, and the Purchase of Land Therefor; Constructing, Reconstructing, and Repairing Roads, Highways and Bridges, and Acquiring the Necessary Land, Including Land for Road Building Materials, Acquiring Rights-of-Way Therefor Within the County.”