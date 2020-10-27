Lauderdale County sees increase in absentee ballots ahead of election day

Lauderdale County is mirroring the statewide trend of an increase in absentee votes cast in the Nov 3. election compared to the 2016 election.

“The absentees have absolutely been overwhelming,” Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said this week.

As of Oct. 25, the number of absentee ballots cast in Lauderdale County was about 4 percent more than the total number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to Secretary of State reports.

In Lauderdale County, 3,227 residents have already cast their absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election, compared to a total of 3,102 absentee ballots cast in 2016.

As of Oct. 25, the number of absentee ballots received statewide was about 38 percent more than the total number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to Secretary of State reports.

Statewide, 102,915 Mississippians cast absentee ballots in 2016. As of Oct. 25, 142,591 people have voted absentee in this election.

Johnson said more people are voting by absentee ballot this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because of national media coverage about early voting. Media outlets have shown images of people waiting in line to vote in other states. Johnson said that early voting does not exist in Mississippi, however.

People can vote absentee in Mississippi, though, for reasons such as being 65 or older, having a physical disability and having to be at work when the polls are open. People can also submit absentee ballots in the mail, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received within five days of Election Day. The last day that residents can vote absentee in person at the Lauderdale County Courthouse is Saturday.

“People have waited in line longer in this office than probably they would have waited at the precinct level, because it’s been that overwhelming,” Johnson said, adding that more than 100 people voted at the courthouse Saturday morning.

Johnson sees the high turnout as a nationwide phenomenon.

“I do think we’ll have a historical turnout in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, but I think it’ll be nationwide,” she said. “This is an election we’ll go to our nursing home talking about one day on the front porch.”

Johnson also reminded voters that they cannot wear gear promoting a candidate on the ballot when they are at a precinct, as it is against Mississippi law to do so.