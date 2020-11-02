Lauderdale County sees continued rise in absentee votes

As election day approaches, about 55% more absentee ballots have been cast in Lauderdale County this election than overall in the 2016 election.
The county accepted 3,093 total absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential election. As of Sunday, the county had received 4,790 absentee ballots, according to a Secretary of State report. Some of these ballots are likely to be rejected.
Statewide, 231,031 absentee ballots had been cast as of Sunday, which is an about 128% increase from the total number of absentee ballots accepted in 2016, according to a Secretary of State report. 101,339 Mississippians voted absentee in 2016.
Voters in the state can still submit their absentee ballots in the mail, but they have to be postmarked by Tuesday and received within five days of Election Day. The last day people could vote absentee in person at the Lauderdale County Courthouse was Friday.
“People have waited in line longer in this office than probably they would have waited at the precinct level, because it’s been that overwhelming,” Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said last week.
She added that more than 100 people voted at the courthouse the morning of Oct. 24.
