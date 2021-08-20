Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, the Lauderdale County School District is requiring masks for the next three weeks.
The school board voted 4-1 Thursday night on the mandate, which will start on Monday, Aug. 23. Board member Michael Wilson voted no.
DeShannon Davis, the district’s COVID-19 liaison, said all students, staff, faculty and visitors will have to wear masks while on campus or other school properties. Previously, the district was recommending but not requiring masks on campus.
“We're seeing a rise in cases," Davis said. "We feel that this is the best option for our school district."
The mandate will end on Sept. 10, she said.
“After three weeks, we will reevaluate and see where the numbers are," she said. "If we are still on a rise, we will probably have to keep the mask mandate."
Davis said the mandate will be enforced under the district’s dress code policy.
The board's decision comes after West Lauderdale Elementary moved to a virtual learning format on Tuesday, with students expected to return to in-person learning on Aug. 27.
The Miss. Dept. of Health reported that 120 students and seven staff members at that school were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure the week of Aug. 9-13.
The agency reported that 15 students and 11 staff members at that school have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
