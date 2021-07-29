The Lauderdale County School District will recommend that masks be worn indoors when school starts next week.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the decision was made following recommendations from the Centers for Disease and Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The state department of health on Wednesday recommending that all state residents, even those who are vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
“We are going to follow those recommendations," Cain said. “The guidance from those two health institutions is to recommend masks. As a district. we are going to recommend masks as well.”
The Meridian Public School District will require masks to be worn indoors, after the school board on Tuesday approved a universal masking policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.