The Lauderdale County School District is planning a host of summer programs for students this year.
The program, which runs from June 7 – 25, includes a reading camp, math academy and other activities. Students will attend classes from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Students in grades 1-3 will either attend math or reading camp, while students in grades 4-6 will receive assistance based on specific subject areas. Students in grades 7-12 will be offered virtual summer school.
The camps are for students at risk of being retained or needing additional help or enrichment, said Karen Williams, director of curriculum and instruction for grades K-8.
The reading camp will be held at Southeast and Northeast Lauderdale Elementary schools. Students who attend West Lauderdale Elementary will attend Northeast while Clarkdale students will attend Southeast.
Williams said students in grades 4-6 will receive instruction virtually four days a week and meet face-to-face once a week at Northeast Middle School.
For students in grades 7-12, the district will offer virtual summer school and credit recovery. The program will run at the same time as the elementary reading and math camps, said Sandy Reid, director of professional development and curriculum 9-12.
High schoolers can only take one course for credit recovery, she said.
“This is strictly for students who have failed a subject,” she said.
