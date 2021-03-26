The Lauderdale County School District will offer pre-kindergarten programs at its elementary schools starting in the fall.
The program, approved by the school board on Thursday, is funded with a $200,000 grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation and Title 1 money.
The district used to have a pre-K program, but it was discontinued because of funding cuts, said Karen Williams, the director of K-8 curriculum and instruction.
“We've been looking over the last few years to see how we can bring that back,” she said. “We do know that early childhood education is important.”
The district will take applications for the program starting in April, Williams said. After applications are received, students will go through a screening process.
The program, which will be limited to 20 students at each school, is designed to help young students become accustomed to attending school, Williams said.
“They're going to understand what school is like because they'll be at school at the same time as the K-4 students," she said.
Southeast, West Lauderdale and Clarkdale will each have one pre-K program. Northeast will have two, one for general education students and another for students receiving special education services.
Pre-K Special education classes are already offered at Northeast, Southeast, and West Lauderdale Elementary Schools.
In other business:
The board also approved the hiring of Victor Gilstrap, the current principal of Lake High School, to be the district’s support specialist. Gilstrap will work in the central office.
