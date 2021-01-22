The Lauderdale County School District is planning to provide its students with a round-the-clock virtual tutoring service.
The school board on Thursday approved a contract with Tutor Me using $208,224 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The goal of the program is to provide tutoring to students outside of the normal school day.
"This is a support service that we are excited to provide for our students, regardless of the pandemic,” said Marie Roberts, the district's instructional technologist.
Students will need internet access to use the program through Canvas. They will be able to choose from more than 300 subjects and receive help from online tutors. In addition to reading, math and writing support, the program will provide high school students with ACT prep, library resources, and career counseling.
Starting in February, students in grades 5-12 will be able to use the program for the rest of the current school year. For the 2021-2022 school year, the program will be available to all students, Roberts said.
“We are going above and beyond to serve them beyond the traditional school time frame set up,” she said. "We are trying to reach them when they need help."
