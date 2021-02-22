Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lauderdale County School District will hold its annual recruitment fair virtually. .
Candidates can register and schedule a time with a school principal online at www.lauderdale.k12.ms.us. Once registered, candidates will be notified via email of an interview time and date.
The third annual event begins with registration on March 3. Interviews will be held the week of March 8 through the week of March 22, with the last day for interviews on March 26. For more information, contact DeShannon Davis at ddavis@laudedale.k12.ms.us or call 601-693-1683.
