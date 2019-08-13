The Lauderdale County School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved a $58 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year.
On the revenue side, local revenue will account for about $17 million, state revenue $34 million and federal revenue about $7 million. 16th section leases are expected to bring in $362,075. State revenue of $926,444 covers a pay raise for teachers and teacher assistants.
Expenditures will be about $59.6 million, with most of that amount, about $36 million, going to instruction, which includes salaries and benefits for teachers and classroom supplies. The amount includes raises for teachers and teacher assistants.
About $19 million is expected to go towards support services, which includes administrators, assistants, and librarians. $2.7 million will go towards non-instructional services, which covers food service operations and other items, while $124,355 will go to 16th section and $934,334 to debt service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.