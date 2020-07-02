Lauderdale County schools selling surplus equipment

Computers, desks, cabinets and other equipment are just a few things the Lauderdale County School District is offering in a surplus sale this month.
Items available include desktop computers, Chromebooks, copy machines, old cafeteria equipment, buses and other unused items. The items are located at all of the district’s schools and the transportation office at 5701 Water Tower Road.
The district is accepting bids on the items and will open the bids at 10 a.m. on July 7.
Susan McKee, the district’s assistant business manager, said the last time the district had a surplus sale was in 2016. The items had to be declared surplus by the school board before being sold, she said.
Proceeds from the sale go toward buying new technology.
The old equipment is taking up space at the schools, she said.
“We're trying to get ready for school to start back and we need these items removed from our campuses,” McKee said.
Potential buyers can visit the schools to look at the items, then complete a bid packet. Packets can be picked up at the school or at the central office at 301 46th Court on Highway 39.
For more information, call 601-485- 0838.
